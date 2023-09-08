Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Victim seriously injured after being ‘shot in the face’ Thursday night

The Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened...
The Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened in the 5500 block of 37th Street on Thursday night.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened in the 5500 block of 37th Street on Thursday night.

The victim is said to have serious injuries after the caller said they were “shot in the face.”

The call came in at 6:15 p.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash near 19th and Dover
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle near 19th and Dover
ERCOT’s conservation tips infographic
ERCOT stands down from emergency measures, returns to normal conditions Wednesday night
Tense moments at the Lubbock County Courthouse as county commissioner's slashed some of the...
KCBD Investigates Taxpayer Tension: Heated exchange between sheriff and county commissioners over how to spend taxpayer dollars
As a result, the agency is implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all...
TDCJ announces lockdown measures in response to rising violence within prison units
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Celebrating Buddy Holly's 87th birthday at Buddy Holly Center
Construction forcing changes for Game Day at Jones AT&T Stadium
Love the Hub helping customers with Atmos energy bills
CASA of the South Plains celebrating 30 years of helping children