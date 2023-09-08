Victim seriously injured after being ‘shot in the face’ Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened in the 5500 block of 37th Street on Thursday night.

The victim is said to have serious injuries after the caller said they were “shot in the face.”

The call came in at 6:15 p.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.