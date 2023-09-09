Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Adolis García put on injured list by Rangers, who give Evan Carter big league debut

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right patellar tendon before a series opener against Oakland
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right patellar tendon before Friday’s series opener against Oakland.

Texas selected the contract of right fielder Evan Carter, rated the No. 8 prospect in the minors by MLB Pipeline, from Triple-A Round Rock. He made his big league debut and singled through the right side in against Paul Blackburn in the second inning in his first at-bat.

García was injured Wednesday trying to rob a home run against the right-field wall against Houston.

García leads the AL with 100 RBIs and has a team-high 34 home runs.

Utility player Brad Miller, who has a strained left hamstring. was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open room for Carter on the 40-man roster.

Carter at 21 years, 10 days became the youngest player to debut with the Rangers since Nomar Mazara on April 10, 2016.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Most Read

Police have identified a 19-year-old that was reportedly shot in the face in West Lubbock...
19-year-old seriously injured after being ‘shot in the face’ Thursday night
A crash in Hockley County Thursday has left one man dead and two others seriously injured,...
Hockley County rollover kills Brownfield man, seriously injures 2 others
Officer Vincent Romero was arrested in Hockley County early Friday morning.
LPD officer arrested for driving while intoxicated in Hockley County, placed on administrative leave
National Weather Service
El Niño: What you can expect this winter across the South Plains
Cowboys Gun Z won the All-American Quarter Horse Futurity Race.
‘Thrill of victory’: West Texas owned horse wins All-American Quarter Horse Futurity Race

Latest News

File image
Harris, Barnes lead UTSA to 20-13 win over Texas State a week after Bobcats beat Baylor
Gunmen attack vehicles at border crossing into north Mexico, wounding 3, including some Americans
No. 12 Utah, still without Cam Rising, scores two TDs in final 2 minutes to win 20-13 at Baylor
QB Cam Rising out again for No. 12 Utah in its game at future Big 12 opponent Baylor
FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett speaks with the media during an NFL...
Browns defensive star Myles Garrett chasing greatness, hoping for picture perfect season