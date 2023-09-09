End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 8.
Happy 48 Springlake-Earth 42
Grady 54 Kress 13
Nazareth 65 Groom 16
Whiteface 54 Valley 8
Klondike 72 Loraine 22
Loop 39 Wellman-Union 20
Whitharral 44 Silverton 39
Hermleigh 42 Buena Vista 20
Lorenzo 41 Wilson 34
O’Donnell 78 Petersburg 51
Motley County 79 Spur 54
Denver City 34 Abernathy 18
Muleshoe 48 Friona 28
Sudan 24 Ropes 21
Holliday 19 Idalou 0
Farwell 23 Sundown 7
Borger 42 Lamesa 12
Floydada 42 Smyer 20
New Home 64 Hale Center 6
Morton 62 Munday 0
Littlefield 38 Post 14
Levelland 23 Lubbock High 13
Hamlin 24 Crosbyton 16
Seminole 58 Mountain View 14
Roosevelt 46 Brownfield 30
Hereford 28 Shallowater 27
Sunray 80 Dimmitt 0
Abilene Wylie 35 Lubbock-Cooper 34
New Deal 51 Slaton 0
Lubbock Christian 68 Bovina 36
Wichita Falls Rider 38 Coronado 0
Ralls 42 Memphis 0
Seagraves 39 Tahoka 34
Lovington 26 Hobbs 23
Texico 36 Olton 34 (OT)
