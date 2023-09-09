Community Coverage Tour
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 8

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 8.

Happy 48 Springlake-Earth 42

Grady 54 Kress 13

Nazareth 65 Groom 16

Whiteface 54 Valley 8

Klondike 72 Loraine 22

Loop 39 Wellman-Union 20

Whitharral 44 Silverton 39

Hermleigh 42 Buena Vista 20

Lorenzo 41 Wilson 34

O’Donnell 78 Petersburg 51

Motley County 79 Spur 54

Denver City 34 Abernathy 18

Muleshoe 48 Friona 28

Sudan 24 Ropes 21

Holliday 19 Idalou 0

Farwell 23 Sundown 7

Borger 42 Lamesa 12

Floydada 42 Smyer 20

New Home 64 Hale Center 6

Morton 62 Munday 0

Littlefield 38 Post 14

Levelland 23 Lubbock High 13

Hamlin 24 Crosbyton 16

Seminole 58 Mountain View 14

Roosevelt 46 Brownfield 30

Hereford 28 Shallowater 27

Sunray 80 Dimmitt 0

Abilene Wylie 35 Lubbock-Cooper 34

New Deal 51 Slaton 0

Lubbock Christian 68 Bovina 36

Wichita Falls Rider 38 Coronado 0

Ralls 42 Memphis 0

Seagraves 39 Tahoka 34

Lovington 26 Hobbs 23

Texico 36 Olton 34 (OT)

