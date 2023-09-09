‘Historic’ new grant program for rural county sheriff’s offices

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A new Texas bill now in effect will bring hundreds of thousands of dollars to rural county sheriff’s and county attorney’s offices.

Senate Bill 22 was passed unanimously by the Texas Senate this legislative session. It allocates $330 million for a new grant program through the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

The money will be used to increase salaries for sheriffs, deputies, and staff, including county jailers. It can also be used to hire additional personnel and new equipment.

“Other sheriffs around the state have called this historic, and it really is. It’s the first time there’s been an influx of funding from the state of this magnitude to help rural jurisdictions specifically,” Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said.

Rural sheriff’s offices have reported a decline in deputy applications over the past few years, largely due to salaries. Now, Sheriff Scifres says this funding can help rural counties compete for applicants with larger jurisdictions.

“I think this type of program allows us to show our potential cadets, our potential employees that we are investing in you. We’re trying to make this a great environment for you. So yes there is a lot of financial incentive there, but we’re also trying to invest in you personally,” Sheriff Scifres said.

Senate Bill 22 designates a minimum salary of $75,000 for sheriffs, $45,000 for deputies, and $40,000 for jailers.

Because the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office already offers salaries within those ranges, Sheriff Scifres says it will instead use the money to incentivize training.

“We’ve said this for years that we think a better trained, better educated deputy makes better decisions... relying on the training they’ve received is going to make them have those better decisions when things really start to get dicey when the crises come up,” Sheriff Scifres said.

In addition to providing funds for sheriff’s offices, Senate Bill 22 also provides grants for rural county attorney’s offices. The money will be used to increase salaries and hire additional staff as well.

Sheriff Scifres says he thinks that the money will help make the criminal justice system more effective.

“We can work more on crime prevention as opposed to response. But equally, if we can make that response effective we can make it efficient through the entire process. I think this will actually make us safer. We can get through the beginning of a case to the end of a case in an efficient time manner with a very good resolution, " Scifres said.

Counties with 300,000 or fewer people are eligible to apply. This includes every county across the South Plains except Lubbock.

Applications will not be accepted by the Comptroller’s Office until Jan. 1, 2024. Counties will have 30 days from the first day of its fiscal year to apply.

