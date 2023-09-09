Lubbock veteran celebrates homecoming of his child after nearly two years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock veteran is celebrating his son’s homecoming after he was in Brazil for nearly two years. Jay Taylor arrived with his son Logan Taylor at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Saturday afternoon.

Jay claims his son was in Brazil as part of international parental kidnapping and wrongful retention. Jay said him and Logan’s mother took a trip to Brazil and the mother refused to come back and wanted to keep Logan there.

Jay told KCBD he has worked for the past 22 months to bring Logan back home to the United States. After arriving home with Logan in his arm, Jay said it was an emotional day for him.

“That’s the first time I’ve touched him since he was 14 months old,” Jay said. “I’ve got to talk to him on WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams and stuff like that but that doesn’t replace holding your child and loving on your child.”

Jay adds to be careful where you take your children.

“Know what you’re doing, know where you’re going, know the laws concerning your kids,” Jay said. “Be very, very careful.”

When he arrived in Lubbock, they were greeted by friends from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466. Senior Vice Commander Sarah Weede said the VFW has supported Jay during this time and they wouldn’t miss the homecoming celebration because they are family.

“Then, when you get out you’re kind of separated from that family, but Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, the DAV, it’s where veterans come together because we’re still a family, we still want to have that camaraderie,” Weede said. “Jay is part of our family and Logan is part of that family.”

Jay has created a GoFundMe to help him get back on his feet. He said he spent a lot of money working to get Logan home and now needs help buying clothes and supplies for him. You can donate here.

