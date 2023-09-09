Community Coverage Tour
Texas Tech falls to No. 13 Oregon 38-30

Red Raiders vs. Oregon on Saturday night.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech battled Oregon for the first time since 1992, but the game ended with Tech falling 38-30.

All eyes were on Texas Tech and how they would make offensive and defensive adjustments after last week’s loss to Wyoming.

Tyler Shough totaled 282 passing yards, and 101 rushing yards, making 2 touchdown passes in the first half and one rushing and one pashing touchdown in the second half.

Oregon’s quarterback Bo Nix totaled 359 passing yards and 46 rushing yards including two passing touchdowns in the first half.

Tech’s defense fired away preventing Oregon from making a touchdown from the end of the first quarter to the beginning of the fourth quarter. However, Tech made an appearance in the end zone in every quarter, despite Oregon’s defense totaling 4 sacks.

There were six different lead changes, but Jeffry Bassa intercepted Shough’s pass with 1 minute left of the fourth quarter for a pick 6 to put the Ducks ahead 38-30, and that would finalize it.

The Red Raiders have not started 0-2 since 1990.

Tech hosts Tarleton State at 6 p.m. next Saturday.

