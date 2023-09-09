Police investigating homicide of woman found dead in Snyder; suspect in custody

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Police in Snyder are investigating the death of a woman who was found “deceased at the scene” in the 2600 block of 37th Street at noon on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Ashley Renea Terazzas.

41-year-old Anthone Maurice Cobb was arrested by Snyder police with help from Texas Rangers.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

