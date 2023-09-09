Red Raiders set to host Oregon in front of sellout crowd

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After a disappointing loss to open the season on the road, Texas Tech is set to host its home opener in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday as it welcomes No. 15 Oregon to Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders will look to bounce back in front of its home crowd, a place it held an impressive 6-1 record a season ago under then-first-year head coach Joey McGuire. Oregon represents the highest-ranked non-conference opponent to travel to Lubbock since No. 1 Nebraska came to town during the second week of the 1994 season.

Television coverage will be provided by FOX with Mark Followill behind the mic. He will be joined by former Oregon head coach and now Fox analyst Mark Helfrich in the booth. Fans can access the game from their mobile or streaming device by using the FOX Sports app.

Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris and sideline reporter Chris Level. The radio broadcast can also be heard on SiriusXM channel 83, as well as on the Varsity app.

ARRIVE EARLY

With the ongoing $230 million south end zone and Womble Football Center construction project, Texas Tech highly encourages fans to arrive to Jones AT&T Stadium early each gameday as capacity crowds are expected for each home game. Additionally, fans are asked to please enter the stadium as early as possible to avoid longer entry lines closer to kickoff.

One of the most notable changes around Jones AT&T Stadium will be the closing of Sixth Street each gameday, namely the area between the ongoing south end zone construction site and the Sports Performance Center. This area will be closed to pedestrian traffic on gameday due to the construction project and to ensure both teams can safely reach their locker room in a timely manner.

Fans with seats on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium are encouraged to enter through Gate 3 this season and use the north inner concourse to reach their section. Students, meanwhile, can utilize either Gate 4 or Gate 6 this season and can do so via University Avenue or through the pedestrian sidewalk on Marsha Sharp Freeway. The impact of construction will also impact Gates 1 and 6 with fewer entry points than in previous seasons.

Once inside, fans are reminded that the only way to move from the east or west side of Jones AT&T Stadium to the other is via the north inner concourse behind the north end zone building. There will not be a concourse area in the south portion of the stadium this season due to construction.

RED RAIDERS BACK UNDER THE LIGHTS

Red Raiders love a night game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech was an impressive 6-1 a year ago in front of its home fans under as the Red Raiders will enter Saturday’s tilt with Oregon riding a 23-game winning streak in home openers. That record includes a 3-1 mark in night games as the Red Raiders closed the 2022 season with victories over both Kansas and Oklahoma. Tickets for Saturday’s game sold out as Texas Tech fans have purchased the primary ticket inventory for each of the first three home contests so far this season.

SHOUGH TO FACE FORMER SCHOOL IN OREGON

Tyler Shough will face off against his former school in Oregon where he spent three seasons prior to transferring to Texas Tech ahead of the 2021 campaign. Shough, who earned his undergraduate degree from Oregon and then his master’s already at Texas Tech, is coming off his fifth career 300-yard game as he completed 31-of-47 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns last weekend at Wyoming.

Owns an 8-2 career record as the Red Raiders’ starter. Named starting quarterback by Joey McGuire on June 9, 2023, allowing him for the first time in his career to go through summer and entire fall camp as QB1. With his start at Wyoming, he has been a week-one starting quarterback for four straight years. Won fall camp QB competition the previous three seasons (2020-22). Was named 2022 starter on Aug. 21 of that year’s camp. Was tabbed starter after first camp as a Red Raider in 2021 and won Oregon’s preseason competition in 2020. Played the role of now-Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert’s primary back-up in 2019 before starting all seven games, including the Fiesta Bowl, in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

TEXAS TECH-OREGON CONNECTIONS

There will be plenty of talk this week about Tyler Shough facing his former team but Texas Tech will have three others who previously spent time at Oregon, namely defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, defensive passing game coordinator Marcel Yates and sophomore outside linebacker Terrell Tilmon.

DeRuyter and Yates spent the 2021 season at Oregon with both serving in similar capacities as currently at Texas Tech with DeRuyter as the defensive coordinator and Yates as the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. Oregon compiled a 10-4 record during their lone season, which featured an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship and the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Ducks closed that season ranked fifth in the FBS with 17 interceptions and 26th nationally with 22 total takeaways.

Tilmon spent two seasons at Oregon where he played in 15 games as both an outside linebacker and a tight end. He saw action in all 14 games for the Ducks as a true freshman in 2021 with the majority of snaps coming on special teams. He was in the outside linebacker room that season, which was coached by DeRuyter. Tilmon redshirted the 2022 season at Oregon before transferring to Texas Tech this past spring.

TICKETS GOING, GOING, GONE

For months, Joey McGuire encouraged Red Raider fans to purchase their season tickets before it’d be too late. That time officially came in early August when Texas Tech announced it had officially sold out of season tickets for the 2023 campaign. In total, Texas Tech sold 31,649 season tickets for this season, which includes 6,511 new season tickets after an impressive debut for the Red Raiders under McGuire and his staff.

In addition, Texas Tech has already reached sellout status for its first three home games against Oregon, Tarleton State and then Houston in its Big 12 home opener. Texas Tech’s capacity has been set for 56,200 for the 2023 season due to the ongoing construction on the south end zone portion of Jones AT&T Stadium.

Over his two seasons as head coach, Texas Tech has added more than 13,000 season tickets since McGuire’s hiring in November 2021. Texas Tech previously sold 28,000 season tickets for McGuire’s debut season in 2022, which, like this year’s total, ranks among the top-10 highest season ticket counts in program history.

INSIDE THE OREGON SERIES

This will be the third all-time meeting between Texas Tech and Oregon as the two schools will be meeting for the first time since completing a home-and-home series in 1992. The Ducks won both of those two games, topping the Red Raiders, 28-13, in Lubbock in the second game of the 1991 season and then 16-13 the following year in Eugene.

Ironically, both of Texas Tech’s previous two meetings with the Ducks were either preceded or followed by a matchup with Wyoming, the Red Raiders’ week one opponent this season.

Saturday’s game is the first in a home-and-home series between Texas Tech and Oregon as the two schools will also meet in Eugene early in the 2024 season. Tech also has additional power-five matchups lined up in future years against the likes of Oregon State (2025-26), N.C. State (2017), Mississippi State (2028-29) and Arkansas (2030-31).

This will be the 15th meeting between Texas Tech and a power-five opponent during the non-conference slate since the Red Raiders joined the Big 12 in 1996. During that span, the Red Raiders are 4-11 overall with wins over Arizona State (2017), Arkansas (2015) and Ole Miss (2002-03). Texas Tech is 2-2 in home games against power-five non-conference opponents after defeating not only Arizona State but also Ole Miss in 2002.

TECH VERSUS THE PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Texas Tech is 39-19-2 all-time against current members of the Pac-12 Conference, which includes a 38-18-2 mark in regular-season games versus the league. Tech has played 10 of the 12 members of the Pac-12 over its history with the only exceptions being Stanford and UCLA.

Oregon represents the first Pac-12 opponent to travel to Lubbock since Arizona State visited Jones AT&T Stadium early in the 2017 campaign. The Sun Devils and Texas Tech split the home-and-home series throughout the 2016-17 seasons with each team defending their home field. Since then, Texas Tech also faced Arizona in Tucson in 2019, while the return home game in Lubbock was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Before the Arizona State series, Texas Tech had not faced a Pac-12 opponent in a regular-season contest since falling to the Sun Devils in 1999.

