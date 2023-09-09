Retired football coach honored at Clovis High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sesario Ramos, was honored on the field of Clovis High School last Friday, September 1st in Clovis, New Mexico.

Ramos is well known in the Clovis community, coaching football and track & field for many years while teaching physical education at Gattis and Marshall Jr. High School.

Ramos was announced to the crowd before the varsity football game as he joined the team on the field to wish them good luck prior to kickoff by shaking each one of the players’ hands.

Coach Ramos was accompanied by the leadership team of Wheatfields Estates Senior Living, where he is a current resident, to watch the game from the field sidelines.

The staff at Wheatfields Estates knew how important attending a game was to Ramos, and they worked with athletic department at Clovis High to make sure he is still able to support the youth and athletics in Clovis.

Samantha Loudermill, current administrator at Wheatfields, was a former student of Ramos at Gattis Jr. High School.

Loudermill said, “He was more than just a coach, he truly cared about his team and students in all aspects of their lives.”

During the game, Loudermill saw Ramos was so overjoyed when Clovis scored a touchdown that she saw tears running down his face.

The next morning, the staff at Wheatfields reported the first thing he said when he woke up was “I had one heck of a night last night!” and has been talking about his experience to his friends and staff ever since.

Wheatfields Estates has a program called “Ageless Dreams”, that promotes residents to share their lifelong dreams, and team members work together to make that dream a reality.

Regardless of age, the community is dedicated to bringing these ambitious ideas to life.

