So close to rain, cooler temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a chance of showers and storms Saturday evening. As of 6 p.m., the storm activity was in the New Mexico area pushing southeast.

Radar (KCBD)

Temperatures tonight will drop down into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph. There is a good chance we will see a few showers tonight too.

Raincast (KCBD)

Sunday will be hot but not as hot. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday evening’s storm chances look good too. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with overnight temperatures in the mid-60s.

Monday through Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances look great for Monday through Wednesday. East winds will continue throughout the week at around 10 to 15 mph for the most part. Cloudy conditions are expected for most of the week.

7 Day (KCBD)

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and the much-needed rain!

