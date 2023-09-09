Suspect wanted in connection with Clovis Walmart fire.

Clovis, New Mexico (Release) - On Sunday, September 3, 2023, at about 3:36 AM, The Clovis Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to Walmart, 3728 North Prince St. in reference to a structure fire.

Immediately after the fire was extinguished, a joint investigation began including, the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit, the Clovis Police Department, the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Clovis Fire Department. This has been a time-consuming process and we appreciate the public’s patience as we work through this investigation.

While this is still an active investigation, enough information was recovered to seek a warrant for the arrest of Jimmy Guillen aged 59 years, with charges of Arson, Aggravated Burglary, Tampering with Evidence, and Felon in Possession of a Destructive Device. Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of this investigation.

The whereabouts of Jimmy Guillen are unknown at this time and we are seeking assistance from the public in locating him (See included photographs).

Currently, we are not prepared to release any conclusions or evidence from this investigation. Any further information or items will not be available until they can be reviewed and this investigation is determined to be completed by all agencies involved.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information related to this fire. If anyone has any information related to this incident, we invite you to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

