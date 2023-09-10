Community Coverage Tour
1 injured in Saturday afternoon shooting near 14th & Ave. S

One person has been injured in an early morning shooting near 14th Street and Avenue S.
One person has been injured in an early morning shooting near 14th Street and Avenue S.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened near 14th Street and Avenue S on Saturday afternoon.

Police tell us the victim suffered moderate injuries after being shot in the chest.

The call came in at 4:35 p.m.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening. We’ll continue to update this story as more details more released.

