1 injured in Saturday afternoon shooting near 14th & Ave. S

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened near 14th Street and Avenue S on Saturday afternoon.

Police tell us the victim suffered moderate injuries after being shot in the chest.

The call came in at 4:35 p.m.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening. We’ll continue to update this story as more details more released.

