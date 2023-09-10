1 injured in Saturday afternoon shooting near 14th & Ave. S
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened near 14th Street and Avenue S on Saturday afternoon.
Police tell us the victim suffered moderate injuries after being shot in the chest.
The call came in at 4:35 p.m.
No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening. We’ll continue to update this story as more details more released.
