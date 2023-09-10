Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Astros and Padres meet with series tied 1-1

Both the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Diego Padres (67-76, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (81-62, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-2, 5.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (10-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston is 81-62 overall and 36-35 at home. The Astros are 58-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 28-40 record on the road and a 67-76 record overall. The Padres have a 35-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 26 home runs, 72 walks and 101 RBI while hitting .287 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 17-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 56 extra base hits (27 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 8-for-40 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .302 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in connection with Clovis Walmart fire.
Suspect wanted in connection with Clovis Walmart fire
Red Raiders vs. Oregon on Saturday night.
Texas Tech falls to No. 13 Oregon 38-30
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 8
City of Snyder Police Department
Police investigating homicide of woman found dead in Snyder; suspect in custody
Jay Taylor arrived in Lubbock with his son, Logan, Saturday afternoon.
Lubbock veteran celebrates homecoming of his child after nearly two years

Latest News

Houston rookie C.J. Stroud’s first NFL completion was a pass to himself
Houston Texans
Baltimore TE Mark Andrews inactive for season opener against Houston with a quad injury
Texas Rangers
Rangers and Athletics meet to decide series winner
Bennett guides Sac State to 34-6 win over Texas A&M-Commerce