Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech football losses home opener

On Daybreak Sunday
By Dylan Villa
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Latest on Morocco earthquake

Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open

Texas Tech football losses home opener against #13 Oregon

  • Texas Tech hosted their home opener, Saturday, against #13 Oregon.
  • After a back-and-forth matchup, the Oregon Ducks came away with the 38-30 win.
  • With the loss, Texas Tech football is 0-2 for the first time since 1990.

