Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech football losses home opener
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday
Latest on Morocco earthquake
- More than 2,000 people are confirmed dead, and at least 2,000 more are injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country of Morocco, Friday.
- It’s the biggest earthquake to hit the country in 120 years.
- The U.S. is expected to send assistance, this week, to help those in need.
- Read more help: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/09/09/powerful-quake-morocco-kills-more-than-600-people-damages-historic-buildings-marrakech/
Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open
- The 19-year-old phenom beat Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to win her first Grand Slam title.
- With the win, Gauff becomes the youngest American to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/09/09/coco-gauff-wins-us-open-her-first-grand-slam-title-age-19-by-defeating-aryna-sabalenka/
Texas Tech football losses home opener against #13 Oregon
- Texas Tech hosted their home opener, Saturday, against #13 Oregon.
- After a back-and-forth matchup, the Oregon Ducks came away with the 38-30 win.
- With the loss, Texas Tech football is 0-2 for the first time since 1990.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.