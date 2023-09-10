Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Teen shoots man allegedly breaking into his home, police say

Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of...
Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a teenage boy shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into his house.

Officers responded to a Phoenix neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KPHO reports.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned Saavedra allegedly tried to break into a home in the area. He doesn’t live there or have any other connection to the home.

A mother and her teenage son, who live in the home, confronted Saavedra as he was allegedly breaking a window and hitting the door. The teen reportedly shot the suspect.

Police say the teen and his mother are safe.

Saavedra is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified a 19-year-old that was reportedly shot in the face in West Lubbock...
19-year-old seriously injured after being ‘shot in the face’ Thursday night
A crash in Hockley County Thursday has left one man dead and two others seriously injured,...
Hockley County rollover kills Brownfield man, seriously injures 2 others
Officer Vincent Romero was arrested in Hockley County early Friday morning.
LPD officer arrested for driving while intoxicated in Hockley County, placed on administrative leave
National Weather Service
El Niño: What you can expect this winter across the South Plains
Cowboys Gun Z won the All-American Quarter Horse Futurity Race.
‘Thrill of victory’: West Texas owned horse wins All-American Quarter Horse Futurity Race

Latest News

Veterans gather at Public Safety Memorial
Bike rodeo at Safety City
Garden and Arts Center 53rd annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival
Lubbock veteran celebrates son's homecoming from Brazil