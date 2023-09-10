White breaks shutout mark as Tech drops ASU 1-0

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. – Powered by a 72nd minute strike from captain Hannah Anderson and a program record 30th clean sheet from Madison White, the Texas Tech soccer program closed out an unbeaten non-conference slate Sunday morning, defeating Arizona State 1-0.

With the 30th shutout, White passed all-time great Victoria Esson on the all-time clean sheet list.

With the win, Texas Tech (6-0-2) extends its regular season unbeaten streak to 15 consecutive matches dating back to the 2022 season. The Red Raiders are also now a perfect 4-0 in 2023 when facing an unbeaten opponent.

Over those four matches (Abilene Christian, Arizona State, North Texas and New Mexico State), the Red Raiders have outscored the opponent by a 15-1 margin.

Arizona State (4-1-3) was led by its goalie Pauline Nelles who recorded five saves on the afternoon.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Tech got off to a flying start on Sunday using strong early runs from Ashleigh Williams and freshman Sam Courtwright to apply serious pressure on the Sun Devil backline.

In the 30th minute, Tech presented one of its best chances to score when reserve Elise Anderson made a strong run deep into the Arizona State third.

Working up the left-hand flank, Anderson worked a strong one-two with Kaitlyn Giametta to free up space. Moving toward the endline, the defender ripped a cross that bounced off of Williams and wide.

Just moments later the duo was again involved in a strong scoring chance, as Anderson flicked a perfect ball deep into the Sun Devils six that connected with Giametta. The junior sent a perfect header with pace right on target, but Nelles was able to punch the attempt wide.

Over the final seven minutes of the half, Tech nor ASU were able to record a scoring chance as the match went to the half scoreless.

In the 54th minute, Tech again had a strong opportunity to score, when senior Alex Kerr made a strong run deep into the ASU defensive third. With an opening to goal, Kerr ripped a shot that narrowly missed the lower right-hand corner of the net.

As the match continued to wind down, Tech continued to dominate the run of play in search of the ever-important go-ahead goal.

Midway through the 71st minute, the Red Raiders finally broke through when a pair of defenders connected on a set piece goal.

As she has for her entire career, Macy Blackburn provided the spark, sending a perfect corner toward the back-left post. The ball connected with a wide-open Hannah Anderson, who scored her second goal of the season.

With the assist, Blackburn has now recorded a team-best seven assists this season, moving into sixth place on the all-time Tech assists list.

Armed with a lead for the first time, White and the Red Raider backline made the goal standup, as Tech closed out a 1-0 victory to close out a perfect 6-0-2 non-conference record.

UP NEXT:

Big 12 play awaits the Red Raiders on Thursday night when new Big 12 foe Houston pays a visit to the John Walker Soccer Complex. First kick is set for 7 p.m.

