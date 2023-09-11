17-year-old charged in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

17-year-old Jeremiah Bush is charged with aggravated robbery.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, officers responded to a shots fired call near 37th and Chicago. Officers arrived on scene and found 19-year-old Madison Nunez with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC for her injuries.

A warrant for Bush’s arrest was obtained on September 8. He was arrested at Monterey High School by investigators around 9:00 a.m. on September 11th.

