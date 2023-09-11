Community Coverage Tour
Bronc rider Skee Burkes killed in rodeo accident in Abilene

By Patricia Perry
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ABILENE, Texas (KCBD) - People across West Texas are remembering a ranch bronc rider after he died in a rodeo accident Saturday night.

The Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene hosted the West Texas Fair & Rodeo Saturday night. The center released a statement reporting Skee Burkes died from his injuries after he was bucked off while riding during the Ranch Bronc riding event.

He entered the rodeo through the United Professional Rodeo Association.

The Taylor County Expo Center released this statement:

The Expo Center Board of Directors and staff regretfully inform our community of a death during the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeo performance on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Skee Burkes, a contestant, succumbed to injuries suffered when he was bucked off the bronc while riding during the Ranch Bronc riding event. Burkes entered the rodeo through the United Professional Rodeo Association.

Unlike the rodeo-affiliated association of the PRCA, the United Professional Rodeo Association combines several long-standing successful regional associations with great rodeo history across the southern United States.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Burkes’ family, the spectators, and the rodeo officials in the arena.

For information regarding Burkes and the UPRA, please contact (903) 873-6692.

The West Texas Fair & Rodeo is asking for donations to raise funds for his funeral services. You can contribute here.

