Dog severely burned in house fire near East 5th and Walnut

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in northeast Lubbock Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on fire near East 5th and Walnut.

The fire was quickly put out with no injuries reported. However, Lubbock fire says a dog did suffer severe burns.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

