Dog severely burned in house fire near East 5th and Walnut
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in northeast Lubbock Monday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on fire near East 5th and Walnut.
The fire was quickly put out with no injuries reported. However, Lubbock fire says a dog did suffer severe burns.
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
