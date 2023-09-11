The Edge Theatre: A Company of Fine Artists announces cast and performances of ‘Real Women Have Curves’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Edge Theatre: A Company of Fine Artists announces performances of Real Women Have Curves September 15-17, 22-24. Real Women Have Curves is directed by Mallory Flores and written by Josefina Lopez and published by Dramatic Publishing Company.

Synopsis: Set in a tiny sewing factory in East L.A., this is the outrageously funny story of five Mexican-American women who are racing to meet nearly impossible production deadlines in order to keep their tiny factory from going under. And while they work, hiding from the INS (Immigration and Naturalization Service), they talk... about their husbands and lovers, their children, their dreams for the future. The story is told from the point of view of Ana, the youngest among them. Just graduated from high school, Ana dreams of getting out of the barrio and going off to college and becoming a famous writer. Although she needs the money, Ana doesn’t like working at the factory and has little respect for the coworkers, who make fun of her ambitions and what they consider her idealistic feminist philosophies. However, Ana keeps coming to her job and chronicling her experiences in a journal. As the summer unfolds, she slowly gains an understanding and appreciation of the work and the women, eventually writing an essay that wins her a journalism fellowship which will take her to New York City. This play, a microcosm of the Latina immigrant experience, celebrates real women’s bodies, the power of women, and the incredible bond that happens when women work together.

Cast: Ralia Cortinas (as Ana), Dominique Cortinas (as Estela), Angelina Mojica (as Carmen), Leah Rodriguez (as Pancha), and Zenaida Morales (as Rosali).

Real Women Have Curves is another example of The Edge Theatre’s mission to include diverse groups and demographics who are not usually represented by the theatres in the Lubbock area.

Real Women Have Curves is one of the first plays in Lubbock to include an all-female Hispanic cast, director and playwright.

Tickets now on sale on the Website at edgetheatrelubbock.org.

