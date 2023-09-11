Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

The Edge Theatre: A Company of Fine Artists announces cast and performances of ‘Real Women Have Curves’

The Edge Theatre: A Company of Fine Artists announces performances of Real Women Have Curves...
The Edge Theatre: A Company of Fine Artists announces performances of Real Women Have Curves September 15-17, 22-24.(The Edge Theatre)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Edge Theatre: A Company of Fine Artists announces performances of Real Women Have Curves September 15-17, 22-24. Real Women Have Curves is directed by Mallory Flores and written by Josefina Lopez and published by Dramatic Publishing Company.

Synopsis: Set in a tiny sewing factory in East L.A., this is the outrageously funny story of five Mexican-American women who are racing to meet nearly impossible production deadlines in order to keep their tiny factory from going under. And while they work, hiding from the INS (Immigration and Naturalization Service), they talk... about their husbands and lovers, their children, their dreams for the future. The story is told from the point of view of Ana, the youngest among them. Just graduated from high school, Ana dreams of getting out of the barrio and going off to college and becoming a famous writer. Although she needs the money, Ana doesn’t like working at the factory and has little respect for the coworkers, who make fun of her ambitions and what they consider her idealistic feminist philosophies. However, Ana keeps coming to her job and chronicling her experiences in a journal. As the summer unfolds, she slowly gains an understanding and appreciation of the work and the women, eventually writing an essay that wins her a journalism fellowship which will take her to New York City. This play, a microcosm of the Latina immigrant experience, celebrates real women’s bodies, the power of women, and the incredible bond that happens when women work together.

Cast: Ralia Cortinas (as Ana), Dominique Cortinas (as Estela), Angelina Mojica (as Carmen), Leah Rodriguez (as Pancha), and Zenaida Morales (as Rosali).

Real Women Have Curves is another example of The Edge Theatre’s mission to include diverse groups and demographics who are not usually represented by the theatres in the Lubbock area.

Real Women Have Curves is one of the first plays in Lubbock to include an all-female Hispanic cast, director and playwright.

Tickets now on sale on the Website at edgetheatrelubbock.org.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music artist Charlie Robison poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., June 30,...
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Lubbock police tell us a pedestrian has died after a collision in the 1900 block of South Loop...
Pedestrian killed in collision in 1900 block of South Loop
Source: KCBD Graphic
Bronc rider Skee Burkes killed in rodeo accident in Abilene
Taylor Sheridan, who owns the 6666 Ranch and created the series Yellowstone, is coming to...
Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone series, owner of 6666 Ranch coming to Lubbock
Jay Taylor arrived in Lubbock with his son, Logan, Saturday afternoon.
Lubbock veteran celebrates homecoming of his child after nearly two years

Latest News

The SPC Alumni Association (SPCAA) and the Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) invite all...
South Plains College, Texas Tech Alumni Associations to host special dual alumni pregame event
Join Pets Plus Supplies for a tailgate party Saturday, Sept. 9.
Pet Supplies Plus Tailgate Party Saturday, Sept. 9
Love the Hub helping customers with Atmos energy bills
CASA of the south plains turns 30
CASA celebrating 30 years, asking for volunteers to serve more children.