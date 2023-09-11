End Zone Team of the Week: Plainview Bulldogs

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) - The Plainview Bulldogs are the End Zone Team of the Week!

Plainview won Friday 27-10 over Wichita Falls to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2006 when they went 9-4.

25 seniors are coming back to the Bulldogs this season with the entire offensive line returning.

Plainview has given up 35 total points in the three games while averaging 35 points per game on offense during that span.

4th year head coach Johnathon Haddock and his team is searching for their first playoff worthy season since 2016.

The Bulldogs will host Dumas on Friday.

