Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

End Zone Team of the Week: Plainview Bulldogs

Plainview won Friday 27-10 over Wichita Falls to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time...
Plainview won Friday 27-10 over Wichita Falls to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2006 when they went 9-4.(Team Photo)
By Zach Fox
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) - The Plainview Bulldogs are the End Zone Team of the Week!

Plainview won Friday 27-10 over Wichita Falls to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2006 when they went 9-4.

25 seniors are coming back to the Bulldogs this season with the entire offensive line returning.

Plainview has given up 35 total points in the three games while averaging 35 points per game on offense during that span.

4th year head coach Johnathon Haddock and his team is searching for their first playoff worthy season since 2016.

The Bulldogs will host Dumas on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in connection with Clovis Walmart fire.
Suspect wanted in connection with Clovis Walmart fire
Red Raiders vs. Oregon on Saturday night.
Texas Tech falls to No. 13 Oregon 38-30
Jay Taylor arrived in Lubbock with his son, Logan, Saturday afternoon.
Lubbock veteran celebrates homecoming of his child after nearly two years
City of Snyder Police Department
Police investigating homicide of woman found dead in Snyder; suspect in custody
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 8

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: #25 Midland Legacy defeats #9 Abilene
HIGHLIGHTS: #25 Midland Legacy defeats #9 Abilene
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans defeats Big Spring
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans defeats Big Spring
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews defeats Greenwood 41-28
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews defeats Greenwood 41-28
HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma defeats Kermit 57-31
HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma defeats Kermit 57-31