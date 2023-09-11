Community Coverage Tour
LFR responding to house fire near East 5th and Walnut

Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire near East 5th and Walnut.
Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire near East 5th and Walnut.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a structure fire in northeast Lubbock.

Around 10:30 a.m., crews responded to the home on fire near East 5th and Walnut.

Firefighters have extinguished most of the flames, but crews are working on ventilation and checking for extension.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

