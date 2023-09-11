LFR responding to house fire near East 5th and Walnut

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a structure fire in northeast Lubbock.

Around 10:30 a.m., crews responded to the home on fire near East 5th and Walnut.

Firefighters have extinguished most of the flames, but crews are working on ventilation and checking for extension.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

