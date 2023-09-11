Monday morning top stories: Pedestrian killed in Sunday night crash
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Pedestrian killed in Sunday night crash
- Lubbock police say a pedestrian ran towards an oncoming car and the driver was unable to avoid them
- The incident is now under investigation
- More details here: Pedestrian killed in collision in 1900 block of South Loop
Today marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11
- The hijacked planes claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people
- First responders in New York at taking time to remember the day and honor those lost
- Read more here: The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
One injured in Central Lubbock shooting
- One person is recovering after a shooting near 14th Street and Ave. S over the weekend
- Police say one person was shot in the chest and was later taken to UMC with moderate injuries
- Full story here: 1 injured in Saturday afternoon shooting near 14th & Ave. S
