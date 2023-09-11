Community Coverage Tour
One seriously injured in crash on Clovis Rd near University

Clovis Rd. head-on collision
Clovis Rd. head-on collision(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a crash near University and Clovis Road that left two people injured.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 4:45 p.m. on Monday. A witness reportedly told police the crash was a head-on collision.

Authorities stated one person was seriously injured in the crash. Another person was left with moderate injuries.

Crews are blocking traffic on Clovis Road from University to Erskine. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

