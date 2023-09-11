South Plains College, Texas Tech Alumni Associations to host special dual alumni pregame event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Calling all SPC/TTU dual alumni! The SPC Alumni Association (SPCAA) and the Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) invite all SPC/TTU dual alumni to a special pregame event before the Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State game on Sept. 16. Join fellow SPC/TTU alumni, Raider Red and Terrible Tex three hours before kickoff at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion, as we celebrate the Dual Alumni Membership Program between SPC and TTU.

All current program members who attend, and anyone who joins the SPCAA & TTAA Dual Alumni Membership Program at the door of the Frazier, will receive admission into the Frazier Alumni Pavilion for the pregame festivities as well as a free drink ticket at the event.

If you are not already a member, Belong Today!

Learn more about the SPCAA & TTAA Dual Alumni Membership Program.

