Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone series, owner of 6666 Ranch coming to Lubbock

Taylor Sheridan, who owns the 6666 Ranch and created the series Yellowstone, is coming to...
Taylor Sheridan, who owns the 6666 Ranch and created the series Yellowstone, is coming to Lubbock.(Provided by Buddy Holly Hall)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylor Sheridan, who owns the 6666 Ranch and created the series Yellowstone, is coming to Lubbock.

Sheridan is an Academy Award-nominated writer and actor. He is also a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Sheridan is also in the western horse performance industry as an avid supporter and competitor in reining and cutting.

He will be at the Buddy Holly Hall October 28 at 7:30 p.m. as part of Texas Tech’s Presidential Lecture & Performance Series. He will be interviewed on stage and will take questions from the audience. You can buy tickets here.

