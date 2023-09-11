Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone series, owner of 6666 Ranch coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylor Sheridan, who owns the 6666 Ranch and created the series Yellowstone, is coming to Lubbock.

Sheridan is an Academy Award-nominated writer and actor. He is also a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Sheridan is also in the western horse performance industry as an avid supporter and competitor in reining and cutting.

He will be at the Buddy Holly Hall October 28 at 7:30 p.m. as part of Texas Tech’s Presidential Lecture & Performance Series. He will be interviewed on stage and will take questions from the audience. You can buy tickets here.

