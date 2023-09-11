Community Coverage Tour
Texas Tech set for afternoon kick at West Virginia

Red Raiders will look to extend a four-game winning streak over West Virginia on Sept. 23 in...
Red Raiders will look to extend a four-game winning streak over West Virginia on Sept. 23 in Morgantown(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech learned Monday its start time for its Big 12 Conference opener at West Virginia on Sept. 23 as the Red Raiders and Mountaineers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

Coverage will be provided nationally via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ as well as through the Texas Tech Sports Network. For more information regarding Big 12 Now on ESPN+, please visit here.

Texas Tech will look to extend its four-game winning streak in the series against West Virginia in what will be the 13th meeting all-time between the two schools. The Red Raiders routed the Mountaineers, 48-10, In Lubbock a year ago behind 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Tahj Brooks as well as 325 passing yards and two touchdowns from Behren Morton.

The Red Raiders are 6-6 all-time in the series with West Virginia, which includes a 3-2 mark in games played in Morgantown. Texas Tech has won in each of its last two trips to West Virginia after topping the Mountaineers in a 38-17 victory in 2019 and then a 23-20 win in 2021.

Television selections are generally made on a 12-day basis throughout the regular season by the Big 12′s television partners FOX and ESPN. Additional game times will be announced in the coming weeks via Texas Tech’s social media platforms.

