USDA report to show how many acres of cotton will be abandoned this year

Cotton conditions dropping from drought and high temperatures.
Cotton conditions dropping from drought and high temperatures.(KCBD)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ll know soon about how many farmers in the area are having to abandon their cotton crop.

KCBD has talked to producers recently about the damage they’re already seeing to their crops from drought conditions and high temperatures.

This week, insurance companies will start making their trips to the field to assess damage and take a boll count, to determine what percentage of a crop a farmer should be able to harvest.

After this, we’ll know how many farmers are having to abandon acres at this point in the season. Conditions can still change after this point and the companies might make another trip to the fields again before harvest.

The USDA’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report will be released Tuesday.

Last month, the report projected global 2023-2024 cotton production to be 2.7 million bales lower, with consumption being 500,000 bales higher. The August report also showed higher cattle price forecasts along with strong demand from packers.

The last report showed turkey price forecasts lowered with expectations of continued weak demand. As well as milk production forecasts decreasing. The all-milk price for 2023 increased to nearly $20 per cwt.

The updated forecasts will be out Tuesday morning.

