5-star recruit Micah Hudson chooses Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 5-star recruit Micah Hudson, a wide receiver from Lake Belton, announced on social media Monday that he will come play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hudson chose Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.

He is the first 5-star recruit to sign with Red Raider Football.

Micah will be part of the Class of 2024.

He is an immediate impact player with 1,317 yards receiving with 21 touchdowns the past two seasons.

This is a huge pickup for the Red Raiders in the recruiting battle.

