Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge

Antonio Ross faces a sodomy charge in Calhoun County, Alabama. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama football preferred walk-on Antonio Chauncey Ross has been indicted by a grand jury on a sodomy charge, according to the Weaver Police Department.

Ross has been charged with sodomy second degree following an investigation involving a juvenile female victim.

Weaver police say the 19-year-old was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Ross posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Ross was listed as a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 Media Guide.

“Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus,” Alabama said in a statement, per The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police tell us a pedestrian has died after a collision in the 1900 block of South Loop...
Pedestrian killed in collision in 1900 block of South Loop
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left one person...
17-year-old charged in Central Lubbock shooting
Source: KCBD Graphic
Bronc rider Skee Burkes killed in rodeo accident in Abilene
Clovis Rd. head-on collision
One seriously injured in crash on Clovis Rd near University
Company agrees to move almond hulls from Levelland after red flour beetle infestation

Latest News

Investigators were called to an apartment complex in Texas Monday after they said a plumber...
Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say
Jesse Smith steals excavator, goes on joy ride damaging buildings in Gainesville
Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart
Jay Taylor arrived in Lubbock with his son, Logan, Saturday afternoon.
Lubbock veteran celebrates homecoming of his child after nearly two years
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Massachusetts city gets 11 inches of rain, flooding homes, jeopardizing dam
Democrats in the Senate are speaking out about the House's plan to start an impeachment inquiry...
Democrats respond to Biden impeachment inquiry