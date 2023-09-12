Chicago coming to The Buddy Holly Hall in February

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Chicago, Live in Concert will be returning to perform on stage at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 8 PM. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Tickets for Chicago go on sale to the public Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. (CT). Tickets range in price from $45.50 to $165.50 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. VIP packages are also available in limited quantities.

Chicago released their 38th studio album, BORN FOR THIS MOMENT in 2022, which included the hit single, “If This is Goodbye.” Featuring the signature sounds Chicago fans have come to love, BORN FOR THIS MOMENT, captures the true heart of this legendary band. Over the entire course of 14 vibrant new songs, BORN FOR THIS MOMENT encapsulates the unique blend of award-winning and personal songwriting, multilayered harmonic vocalizations, and world-class arrangements that have been electrifying audiences across the globe for decades.

In Fall of 2022, Gravitas Ventures released Chicago’s documentary “The Last Band on Stage,” directed by Peter Curtis Pardini and narrated by the band’s longtime friend and actor Joe Mantegna. On March 14, 2020. Chicago is the last band playing in the U.S. as COVID lockdowns began and “The Last Band on Stage” tells the incredible story of how the 56 year-old band survived a pandemic that stopped the world in its tracks.

“Chicago has faced many obstacles in lasting 56 years, but the pandemic was possibly their greatest challenge. I’m excited for people to see the story of how they got back to the stage to continue performing,” said director Peter Curtis Pardini. “We’re excited to be bringing The Last Band on Stage to audiences worldwide. This funny and informative documentary offers an inside look at how the legendary band Chicago were able to produce content even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gravitas Ventures’ Acquisition Coordinator, Mackenzie Maguire.

Chicago received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. A special award ceremony and tribute concert celebrating the honorees was held in 2020.

Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This was their first nomination. They’ve been eligible since 1994.

Chicago’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014. Chicago managed to fuse pop, rock and jazz together perfectly in this double album.

Robert Lamm and James Pankow have become inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as, “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Make Me Smile,” and many others.

The International Trombone Association presented its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to James Pankow. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes people who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to the trombone profession over a long career.

