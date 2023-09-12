Community Coverage Tour
Clovis police: Suspected Walmart arsonist may have been seen in Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis police believe the man accused of setting a Walmart on fire may have been seen in Lubbock over the weekend, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

59-year-old Jimmy Guillen is facing multiple charges including arson, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a destructive device. Clovis police say additional charges could be filed.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in their search for Guillen in connection with the fire.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 3, the Clovis Police Department, fire department and Emergency Medical Services were called to a structure fire at the Walmart located at 3728 North Prince St.

Officials say the fire started on the south side of the building and was reportedly burning for three hours before it was put out. On Saturday afternoon, a grass fire was reported behind the Walmart and was extinguished within 30 minutes. Investigators have not confirmed if the fires are related.

Walmart has estimated the damages at about $42 million.

The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

