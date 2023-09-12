Community Coverage Tour
Company agrees to move almond hulls from Levelland after red flour beetle infestation

(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Penny Newman granary in Levelland has agreed to move the company’s almond hulls out of the city.

PREVIOUS STORY: Levelland industrial facilities to abate red flour beetles or face daily fines

The company can haul 700 tons of the almond hulls each day; it will take 10 to 12 days before everything is moved to another facility between Levelland and Amarillo. After the almond hulls are moved, the company plans to spray the grounds in and around the facility. In addition, the Texas Department of Agriculture will allow the city to spray PERMEX, the same chemical used for mosquitoes, to target the red flour beetles.

The announcement comes after weeks of investigation into the red flour beetle infestation in the Kaufmann Addition. The Levelland community reported the infestation for two summers. Community members stated the beetles invaded their homes, infesting everything from their floors to their bedsheets.

The Penny Newman granary was identified as the main source of the red flour beetle nuisance. However, tests found the pests at two other facilities in the industrial rail park: Titan Lansing, a frac sand processing company, and ADM Southern Cotton Oil.

The companies are subject to daily fines up to $2,000 until the nuisance is abated.

Officials stated the infestations may get worse with added moisture.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: City of Levelland addresses beetle infestation after two years of concerns

KCBD’s Brittany Crittenden will have more Tonight at 10.

