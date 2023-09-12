Cooler temperatures, rain continue Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More rain is forecasted for your Tuesday evening. Spotty showers will continue throughout the rest of the day. Overnight temperatures will be near 60° with cloud conditions. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Forecast lows (KCBD)

Wednesday will be cool again with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Rain chances will continue throughout the day, increasing in the evening with a slight chance of severe weather. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

The rest of the forecast this week consists of showers and cooler temperatures. By the end of the week, near Friday temperatures will warm into the 80s with rain chances staying possible in the evenings.

7 Day (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.