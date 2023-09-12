Greek letters spray-painted on mural painted by local children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over the weekend, a central Lubbock mural painted by local children was vandalized.

One can usually find Megan Shirley-Ross at Miss Megan’s Make Room, where she teaches Lubbock’s youth about the importance of art.

“I teach them about all forms of art making. Drawing, painting, sometimes a little sewing, sculpture and we do murals as well,” said Shirley-Ross.

One of those murals has been standing on 33rd Street between Avenue S and Avenue T for the last year, bringing joy to both residents and passersby.

“It is kind of a neighborhood landmark,” said Shirley-Ross.

Shirley-Ross stated months of studying and planning went into the mural before painting even began. Unfortunately, over the weekend, the painting was spray-painted, egged and floured.

“We were able to notice it right away,” Shirley-Ross said. “We had other people reaching out asking, ‘hey, have you seen this?’”

Shirley-Ross said although the mural looks like it was done by professionals, the artwork was crafted by the kids. The youngest to help on the project was just four years old, making the vandalism even more heartbreaking for Shirley-Ross.

“We know that it has made an impact on the neighborhood, and I think that someone just really didn’t understand how upset people might be about something like that,” Shirley-Ross said.

The spray-painted Greek letters represent Delta Chi a fraternity that is active at Texas Tech. Shirley-Ross stated she has filed police reports and contacted Texas Tech Greek Life over the incident. At this point, there are still more questions than answers.

“We don’t know in what way it is associated, we don’t know who this might be, an individual or a group, we don’t know,” said Shirley-Ross.

KCBD also reached out to Texas Tech Fraternity and Sorority Life for a statement regarding the vandalism, however, the organization has not responded at this time.

Shirley-Ross stated plans to repair the mural are already underway.

