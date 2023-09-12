Community Coverage Tour
Long-time Lamesa resident killed in pedestrian crash early Monday morning

A Lamesa woman was killed in a pedestrian crash early Monday morning.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa woman was killed in a pedestrian crash early Monday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., Lamesa police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 200 block of Bryan Ave.

Police identified the victim as long-time Lamesa resident 76-year-old Anita Sanchez. She died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lamesa Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

