Long-time Lamesa resident killed in pedestrian crash early Monday morning

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa woman was killed in a pedestrian crash early Monday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., Lamesa police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 200 block of Bryan Ave.

Police identified the victim as long-time Lamesa resident 76-year-old Anita Sanchez. She died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lamesa Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

