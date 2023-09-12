Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell has resigned.

Mitchell was appointed chief in 2019 following the retirement of former Chief Greg Stephens. Before moving to Lubbock, Mitchell served as the Chief of Police with the Temple Police Department for four years.

His resignation comes after criticism of the state of the department’s 911 dispatch. In 2022, more than 30,000 911 calls went unanswered. In July, the minimum staffing for dispatchers was raised to eight.

The City of Lubbock provided the following statement:

On Tuesday, September 12, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell announced that his last day with the Lubbock Police Department will be Friday, September 22, 2023. Chief Mitchell was appointed to his position as 23rd Chief of the Lubbock Police Department in October of 2019.

City management is appreciative of the contributions Chief Mitchell made while in Lubbock. “I want to thank Chief Mitchell for his years of service to the City of Lubbock and to our community,” said City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson, “we are incredibly grateful to him for his time here in Lubbock, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The City will provide further information once it names an interim police chief in the coming days.

