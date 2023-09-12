Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns

LPD’s new Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, is asking anyone that was a witness to the shooting on...
LPD’s new Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, is asking anyone that was a witness to the shooting on new years day morning to come forward.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell has resigned.

Mitchell was appointed chief in 2019 following the retirement of former Chief Greg Stephens. Before moving to Lubbock, Mitchell served as the Chief of Police with the Temple Police Department for four years.

His resignation comes after criticism of the state of the department’s 911 dispatch. In 2022, more than 30,000 911 calls went unanswered. In July, the minimum staffing for dispatchers was raised to eight.

The City of Lubbock provided the following statement:

On Tuesday, September 12, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell announced that his last day with the Lubbock Police Department will be Friday, September 22, 2023. Chief Mitchell was appointed to his position as 23rd Chief of the Lubbock Police Department in October of 2019.

City management is appreciative of the contributions Chief Mitchell made while in Lubbock. “I want to thank Chief Mitchell for his years of service to the City of Lubbock and to our community,” said City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson, “we are incredibly grateful to him for his time here in Lubbock, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The City will provide further information once it names an interim police chief in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police tell us a pedestrian has died after a collision in the 1900 block of South Loop...
Pedestrian killed in collision in 1900 block of South Loop
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left one person...
17-year-old charged in Central Lubbock shooting
Source: KCBD Graphic
Bronc rider Skee Burkes killed in rodeo accident in Abilene
Radar
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Monday evening
Clovis Rd. head-on collision
One seriously injured in crash on Clovis Rd near University

Latest News

KCBD News at 5
Willie McCool
10th annual Willie McCool Memorial race to be hosted at Silent Wings Museum
Anthone Cobb
Police investigating homicide of woman found dead in Snyder; suspect in custody
Suspect wanted in connection with Clovis Walmart fire.
Clovis police: Suspected Walmart arsonist may have been seen in Lubbock