Tuesday morning top stories: Opening statements to begin in murder trial of Darius Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Murder trial for Darius Johnson Jr. begins today
- Opening statements will begin in the murder trial of Darius Johnson Jr.
- He is accused of killing 39-year-old Steven Colon in June of last year
- Previous coverage: Suspect in murder of Steven Colon arrested in Central Texas
Penny Newman Granary agrees to move almond hulls out of Levelland
- The beetle piles will move to a facility in West Texas
- The city attorney says any fines the company pays will go to the municipal court’s fund
- Read more here: Company agrees to move almond hulls from Levelland after red flour beetle infestation
Escaped inmate spotted
- Pennsylvania State Police say escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante has been spotted again and might be armed with a weapon
- He was spotted Monday night around 20 miles north of the prison he escaped from late last month
- Details here: Police warn that escapee Danelo Cavalcante is armed. He has avoided searchers for nearly two weeks
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.