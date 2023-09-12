Tuesday morning top stories: Opening statements to begin in murder trial of Darius Johnson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Murder trial for Darius Johnson Jr. begins today

Opening statements will begin in the murder trial of Darius Johnson Jr.

He is accused of killing 39-year-old Steven Colon in June of last year

Penny Newman Granary agrees to move almond hulls out of Levelland

The beetle piles will move to a facility in West Texas

The city attorney says any fines the company pays will go to the municipal court’s fund

Escaped inmate spotted

Pennsylvania State Police say escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante has been spotted again and might be armed with a weapon

He was spotted Monday night around 20 miles north of the prison he escaped from late last month

