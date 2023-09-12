Wine, Women & Shoes to benefit YWCA of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Every October, sip fine wines, do some shopping, participate in a silent and live auction and take in the sights and sounds of a glamorous fashion show, all at the YWCA of Lubbock’s largest fundraiser and event of the year!

The Wine, Women & Shoes event will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the YWCA facility at 6501 University Ave.

For more information visit https://www.winewomenandshoes.com/event/lubbock/.

Tickets are already sold out for this year’s event.

