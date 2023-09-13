Community Coverage Tour
Blessings for Bowman: Lubbock home builder helping family after deadly fire

Bowman housefire
Bowman housefire(kcbd)
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One family is getting the help they need after a deadly house-fire back in June.

On that day, Tim Bowman was rushed to the hospital for a heart attack. While he was receiving treatment, a terrible situation was unfolding back home. The Bowman’s house caught fire, killing their daughter.

Now Dan Wilson Homes is stepping in to help this family get back on its feet.

Owner Dan Wilson says the company is asking for the community’s help in an initiative it’s calling Blessings for Bowman.

“We can make a difference,” Wilson said. “It’s time for us to do that. So that’s why we’re here. It’s time for someone to step up and help this family.”

Wilson says there’s no way the elderly couple could recover without help.

“They’re in a dire situation financially,” Wilson said. “They do not have the money to rebuild their house.”

The Bowmans lost more than just possessions in the blaze.

“This is a tragic incident,” Wilson said. “The Bowman family actually at one time had two daughters. One died a few years ago from cancer and the second one died in this fire.”

Now Dan Wilson Homes is helping put the pieces back together.

With help from Tim’s brother Bobby, the company has gathered dozens of subcontractors and vendors to help rebuild the Bowman’s home for free.

“We’re going to go back and rebuild this house for them and help them start to get their life put back together,” Wilson said. “They’ve had enough loss through this.”

The company is asking the public to help turn their house back into a home.

An account has been set up to take donations. Just contact Dan Wilson Homes to contribute to Blessings for Bowman.

“This family needs furniture. This family needs clothing. This family needs kitchenware,” Wilson said. “Everything that you’re thinking about setting up a new household because everything was destroyed in the fire.”

Wilson says the build will cost between $150,000 and $200,000 and will likely take around three months to complete.

