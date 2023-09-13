Community Coverage Tour
Body found in northwest Arizona identified 27 years later as California veteran

Authorities say the body of a California man has been identified more than 27 years after being found in a northwest Arizona desert area
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a California man has been identified more than 27 years after being found in a northwest Arizona desert area, authorities said Tuesday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said remains of a man between 30 and 40 years old were discovered near Kingman in January 1996. The man, now identified as Sherman George from the Los Angeles area, died from a gunshot wound to the head, was buried in a shallow grave and may have been a homicide victim, officials said.

Attempts to identify the remains were unsuccessful until February, when sheriff’s investigators sent a DNA sample to a Texas-based forensic research company.

Using advanced DNA testing, scientists identified the man as George, who sheriff's officials said was an Army veteran who was known to frequent the deserts in California and Arizona with his military friends prior to his death.

They said George was estranged from his family, who last saw him in late 1994, and he had never been reported missing.

