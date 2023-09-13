Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Darius Johnson claiming self defense in shooting death of Steven Colon

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Self defense, that’s how an accused murderer is describing the Central Lubbock shooting that killed a man last year.

Darius Johnson, Jr. is on trial in the shooting death of 39-year-old Steven Colon last June.

The jury was shown a video of Johnson’s interview with officers on Wednesday.

In that interview, Johnson described an argument at the scene near 25th and Avenue S, where someone else involved talked about having a gun.

Johnson says he got scared and felt as though he was in danger when the shooting happened.

The jury was dismissed for the day, and the trial will continue on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Monday evening
LPD’s new Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, is asking anyone that was a witness to the shooting on...
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns
A Lamesa woman was killed in a pedestrian crash early Monday morning.
Long-time Lamesa resident killed in pedestrian crash early Monday morning
Jimmy Guillen, 59
Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Latest News

The West Texas Mesonet station on the Matador Ranch.
New mesonet station for Matador to help warn residents of severe storms
KCBD News at 6
Darius Johnson, Jr. claims self-defense in murder trial
New mesonet station for Matador