Darius Johnson claiming self defense in shooting death of Steven Colon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Self defense, that’s how an accused murderer is describing the Central Lubbock shooting that killed a man last year.

Darius Johnson, Jr. is on trial in the shooting death of 39-year-old Steven Colon last June.

The jury was shown a video of Johnson’s interview with officers on Wednesday.

In that interview, Johnson described an argument at the scene near 25th and Avenue S, where someone else involved talked about having a gun.

Johnson says he got scared and felt as though he was in danger when the shooting happened.

The jury was dismissed for the day, and the trial will continue on Thursday.

