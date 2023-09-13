Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Monday evening
LPD’s new Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, is asking anyone that was a witness to the shooting on...
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns
A Lamesa woman was killed in a pedestrian crash early Monday morning.
Long-time Lamesa resident killed in pedestrian crash early Monday morning
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Company agrees to move almond hulls from Levelland after red flour beetle infestation

Latest News

Lubbock home owners can now expect to pay more in property taxes next year.
Lubbock City Council approves annual budget, property tax rate
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns
Leprino Foods, the mozzarella manufacturing company coming to east Lubbock, is requesting a...
East Lubbock residents concerned about Leprino Foods future environmental impact
Leprino cheese plant to dump wastewater in Dunbar Lake, residents express concerns
Residents upset about new solid waste transfer station
Lubbock residents upset about solid waste transfer station project