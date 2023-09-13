LHUCA hosting first Hub City Renaissance Faire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dust off your robes and spell books, the Renaissance is coming to Lubbock!

Lovers of all things enchanted will unite at the Hub City Renaissance Faire this Saturday. The magic begins at 11 a.m. at LHUCA at 511 Ave. K.

The theme for this year is Storybook; wearing costumes to the event is encouraged, but not required.

“Whether you are inspired by tales of red cloaked maidens and wolves, or magical beings and dashing heroes, your band of merry comrades will fit in at Hub City Renaissance Faire,” LHUCA stated in a release. “Don your cloak, fairy wings, and adventuring boots and prepare for a day of levity, creativity, and entertainment!”

The faire will also have live music from Flying Balkan Laikas, an Ethno-rock Balkan Dancing Band.

Admission to the fair is $5 for people 16 years old and up. Those 15 and under can get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased here.

EVENTS

Storybook Costume Contest

No Renaissance Faire in complete without a costume contest! Everyone is welcome to throw their coifs in the ring.

Participants can register at the LBK Guardians table in the LHUCA Icehouse.

There will be a contest for kids--17 years old and under--at 1 p.m. Those interested must register by noon. The winner will receive an art class certificate to Miss Megan’s Make Room and a gift basket from Milestone Indoor Park.

Another contest for adults will be hosted at 3:30 p.m. Contestants must register by 3 p.m. The winner will take home a tattoo gift certificate, a photo shoot gift certificate, dinner at the Tech Club and a $100 gift card to Tandy Leather.

Firehouse Theatre Shows

Enjoy a Shakespearean experience at the Firehouse Theatre! Storefront Productions will be putting on two performances of “Gods & Kings and The American Dream- an Exploration of Theatre” at the Firehouse Theatre.

Attendees have the option of two showtimes: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Icehouse Programming

Miniature Painting

Create your own miniature with Stormcrow Games! Faire attendees can paint and customize their own tiny character while supplies last.

“Guests are welcome to sit, learn, and play with Stormcrow Games’ experienced game facilitators.”

Leather Workshop

Tandy’s Leather is hosting two leather workshops at the faire. The first, a leather belt bag workshop, is $20 per person and starts at noon. The second is a leather drawstring coin pouch workshop and costs $10 per person. It begins at 3 p.m.

Roll Initiative Sessions

For those wanting to learn table-top and roleplaying games, LHUCA’s Roll Initiative Program will be hosting two sessions. The games will be hosted and taught by LHUCA’s Brian Burns and Josh Cortez. Each session will last for two hours. The first will start at 1 p.m. and the second will begin at 3 p.m.

Pottery Demos

The faire will also be hosting pottery demos! The demos will be located in the LHUCA Clay Studio.

The demos are scheduled to be hosted throughout the day.

Blacksmith Demos

There will be blacksmithing demos in the CASP Live Work Studio Plaza. The demos are scheduled to last all day.

More information about the Hub City Renaissance Faire can be found here.

