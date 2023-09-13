Lubbock City Council approves annual budget, property tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock home owners can now expect to pay more in property taxes.

City Council approved the annual budget and property tax rate during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

It includes money for a raise for all city employees, street maintenance, new police officers and body cameras, and new firefighters.

Next year’s property tax rate will be about 48 cents per hundred dollars valuation.

City staff report the average home owner in lubbock will pay an additional $103 a year on a $211,000 home.

The budget and tax rate were approved in a 6-1 vote.

The new property tax rate will go into effect October 1, 2023.

