Lubbock Fiestas Patrias celebration event scheduled for Saturday

Lubbock 2023 Fiestas Patrias
Lubbock 2023 Fiestas Patrias(Fiestas del Llano, Inc.)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Fiestas del Llano, Inc. who is the founding organization for the celebration of ‘El Diez y Sies de Septiembre’ will once again hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock. Fiestas Patrias is a celebration that exists as a remembrance of Mexico’s Independence from Spain.

The entire event is FREE!!

The celebration this year will begin on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 am with a parade.

  • Fiestas Patrias Parade will start at First Baptist Church on Broadway & Avenue V traveling east on Broadway up to Avenue M and then turn north up toward eastside of the Civic Center parking lot. All businesses, non-profit organizations, schools, any type of clubs, and athletic teams are encouraged to participate for FREE in the parade. No entry fee to participate. Please contact Zenaida Aguero-Reyes to receive an entry form or visit our Facebook page.

Fiesta Patrias Celebrations will begin at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Buddy Holly Park on N. University & Cesar Chavez Drive.

Entertainment will consist of all local bands including traditional Mariachi groups and Folklorico dancers. A big variety of Food Trucks will be on site. Bring your chair and enjoy a free event full of culture.

  • Grito de Dolores ceremony will take place Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 p.m. This ceremony is the reenactment of Father Hidalgo’s declaration of Independence from Spain.
  • Enjoy entertainment and food from various vendors.
  • Interested non-food vendors for Saturday, please contact Zenaida Aguero-Reyes for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Fiestas del Llano, Inc.

