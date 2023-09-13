More Rain, At Times

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you haven’t had measurable rain in the past few days, there remains a good chance over the next few days. It won’t be a continuous rain, but off and on scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms.

Spotty, mostly light, daytime rain showers will dot the area the next few days. The chance of measurable rain will be slight during the day, with amounts generally less than a tenth of an inch.

Some storms may produce brief downpours and localized flooding, hail up to about an inch, and gusts up to about 60 mph. (KCBD First Alert)

Scattered thunderstorms, however, are likely at times during the evening and overnight hours the next few days. These storms may produce brief downpours and localized flooding is possible. A few storms, mainly over the western viewing area, also may produce hail up to about an inch across and wind gusts up to about 60 mph.

Some of the storms may become severe, in particular over the northeast quarter of the area (the northern Rolling Plains) Sunday evening. (KCBD First Alert)

As always, with thunderstorms possible in the region, remain weather aware. Keep up with the latest with our KCBD Weather Page and free KCBD Weather App. Both platforms include our Interactive Radar, which allows you to track thunderstorms and showers, as well as warnings, advisories, and watches. Here on the South Plains and anywhere in the country.

Still cooler, with highs today about ten degrees below average for the time of year. (KCBD First Alert)

Lubbock yesterday had a high of 70°. That’s 16 degrees below the average for September 12. Today highs will be in the 70s, about ten degrees below average for the time of year. Highs will range from the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Thursday through Saturday afternoons.

Rain may linger through Saturday morning with only a slight chance of rain later in the day. Saturday is game day here at home for the Red Raiders. Slim rain chances will then linger in our forecast into next week. Temperatures will gradually warm and may climb to near 90 degrees by late next week.

