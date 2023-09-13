Showers continue Wednesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widespread showers and possible severe thunderstorms are expected across the area Wednesday evening.

There is a very slight chance some of these storms may become severe near the Texas/New Mexico border. As showers continue to push off towards the east, they will become less severe.

Stormcast (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be near 60° with showers throughout the night. Southeast winds will be around five to 10 mph. Cloudy conditions and showers will continue throughout the night, into the morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with spotty widespread showers. East winds will be light, around five to 10 mph. High temperatures will be warmer getting into the mid-70s across the area. Some parts of the viewing area may even see temperatures in the 80s.

Raincast (KCBD)

Thursday evening’s rain chances look strong as of now. Friday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Rain chances throughout the day Friday look very strong, as the National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance for the viewing area.

Rain chances will continue into the weekend. Saturday morning is expected to bring rainfall but by the evening rain chances will begin to die down. Next week temperatures begin to warm up again next week seeing 80s by Sunday and then 90s by next Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

