Texas Tech announces fourth sellout with K-State game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech announced its fourth advanced sellout of the season Wednesday as the athletics department has sold out of its primary ticket inventory for the Oct. 14 homecoming game with Kansas State.

Texas Tech previously was at full capacity with 56,200 fans on hand this past weekend for the Red Raiders’ home opener versus Oregon and has already announced similar sellouts for its Sept. 30 Big 12 home opener versus Houston and this weekend’s non-conference finale with Tarleton State.

Texas Tech only has tickets remaining for the Nov. 2 Thursday night contest with TCU as well as the Nov. 18 home finale versus UCF. Tickets are priced at $35 for the UCF game and then $50 to see the Red Raiders battle TCU. Tickets can be purchased online at TexasTech.com or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

Texas Tech’s single-game sellouts for each of its first four home games does not include roughly 12,000 seats reserved for its student body, which encompasses the majority of the lower bowl of the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium. Students receive admission to every home football game by scanning a valid Texas Tech ID at the Gate 6 entrance to Jones AT&T Stadium.

Fans who were unable to purchase tickets directly though Texas Tech for any of the first four home games thus far are encouraged to utilize SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket provider of the athletics department.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.