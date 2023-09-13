Wednesday morning top stories: LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns

Mitchell served as Lubbock’s 23rd chief of police since 2019

His last day will be September 22

Full story here: Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns

17-year-old indicted on additional charges

Jeremiah Bush was indicted Tuesday for having a fake ID and evading arrest

He was arrested Monday after police say he shot someone last week during a drug deal

Read more here: 17-year-old charged in Central Lubbock shooting

Clovis police asking for public’s help in searching for arson suspect believed to be in Lubbock

59-year-old Jimmy Guillen is accused of setting a Walmart on fire earlier this month

Investigators say he was treated for burns over the weekend at a hospital here in town

Details here: Clovis police: Suspected Walmart arsonist may have been seen in Lubbock

