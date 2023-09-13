Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Wednesday morning top stories: LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns

17-year-old indicted on additional charges

Clovis police asking for public’s help in searching for arson suspect believed to be in Lubbock

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Monday evening
LPD’s new Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, is asking anyone that was a witness to the shooting on...
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns
A Lamesa woman was killed in a pedestrian crash early Monday morning.
Long-time Lamesa resident killed in pedestrian crash early Monday morning
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Company agrees to move almond hulls from Levelland after red flour beetle infestation

Latest News

Leprino Foods, the mozzarella manufacturing company coming to east Lubbock, is requesting a...
East Lubbock residents concerned about Leprino Foods future environmental impact
Leprino cheese plant to dump wastewater in Dunbar Lake, residents express concerns
Residents upset about new solid waste transfer station
Lubbock residents upset about solid waste transfer station project
Lubbock residents upset about new waste transfer station