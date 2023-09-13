Wednesday morning top stories: LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns
- Mitchell served as Lubbock’s 23rd chief of police since 2019
- His last day will be September 22
- Full story here: Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns
17-year-old indicted on additional charges
- Jeremiah Bush was indicted Tuesday for having a fake ID and evading arrest
- He was arrested Monday after police say he shot someone last week during a drug deal
- Read more here: 17-year-old charged in Central Lubbock shooting
Clovis police asking for public’s help in searching for arson suspect believed to be in Lubbock
- 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen is accused of setting a Walmart on fire earlier this month
- Investigators say he was treated for burns over the weekend at a hospital here in town
- Details here: Clovis police: Suspected Walmart arsonist may have been seen in Lubbock
